The Chicago Cubs are 10-7 to start the season and in first place in the National League Central. But a massive injury may be crushing their chances at a playoff push later in the year. Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday that Justin Steele suffered an elbow injury that will end the starter's season.

“Justin Steele will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his left elbow, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced today at Dodger Stadium,” Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported.

ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up with more. “Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Unclear yet whether it's a full Tommy John or primary repair, but his season is over regardless.”

The 29-year-old Steele was fresh off his best start of the season Monday against the Texas Rangers. He shut out the 2023 champs in seven innings of work, allowing just three hits and two walks. It was his third win in a row, all coming after a rocky start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series.

Steele was an All-Star in 2023 and ended the season with 16 wins and a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts for the Cubs. When he came back the next year, he wasn't the ace anymore. Shota Imanaga came to Chicago before last year, and he and Steele combined for a solid one-two combo.

Steele thrived in that role as well, with a 3.07 ERA in 24 starts but no All-Star appearance or Cy Young votes. This year was slated to be a breakout campaign for the lefty, but it came to a screeching halt. He has two seasons of arbitration left before hitting unrestricted free agency. So if he does need Tommy John, he will still have a contract for next year.

The Cubs play the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball.