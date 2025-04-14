While the Cubs were busy dominating headlines with their historic beatdown of the Dodgers over the weekend, the front office quietly made a move that could reshape their pitching depth. Right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian, once considered a centerpiece in the 2021 Kris Bryant trade, has officially been released by Chicago after clearing waivers.

Kilian, 27, had been designated for assignment earlier in the week when the Cubs acquired lefty reliever Tom Cosgrove from the Padres. The transaction marks a definitive end to Kilian’s Cubs tenure, which started with promise but ultimately never panned out.

Originally drafted by the Giants in 2019, Kilian came over to Chicago alongside outfielder Alexander Canario in a deal that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco. At the time, Kilian was considered a fast-rising arm with a solid mix of pitches and plus command. In his first year within the Cubs' system, he impressed with a 2.42 ERA and nearly 30% strikeout rate across High-A and Double-A.

His initial MLB debut in 2022 showed flashes, but inconsistency quickly became a theme. Kilian struggled mightily in subsequent appearances, ending that year with a staggering 14.21 ERA over his final two starts. His struggles didn’t stay confined to the majors — after being sent back to Triple-A, his walk rate ballooned, and his strikeouts fell off.

All players acquired in the Kris Bryant trade are no longer in the Cubs' organization

Injuries also played a role in Kilian’s derailment. A teres major strain sidelined him for much of 2024, and although he bounced back with a respectable 3.22 ERA in 44 2/3 Triple-A innings, his stuff never quite returned to pre-injury form. His Spring Training this year hinted at improvement with a high strikeout rate, but opposing hitters still teed off on him. A disastrous 2025 debut — six runs and three homers allowed in just 2 1/3 innings — was enough for the Cubs to move on.

The decision to release Kilian entirely, rather than outright him to Triple-A Iowa, suggests the organization no longer viewed him as a viable long-term piece. With his release, Kilian is now a free agent and can sign with any of the 30 MLB teams without a roster commitment. A return via a minor-league deal isn’t out of the question, but it seems Chicago is ready to close the book.

Meanwhile, Cosgrove joins the Cubs as a low-risk bullpen flier. The 28-year-old lefty had a stellar 1.75 ERA in his 2023 rookie season but faltered in 2024 and was recently DFA’d by the Padres. The Cubs hope a change of scenery will spark a turnaround — and at the very least, he adds a left-handed arm to a bullpen that’s been tested early.

While fans were understandably distracted by the Cubs torching the Dodgers’ pitching staff for a record-breaking 16-0 win on Saturday and a series victory on Sunday, the front office was playing the long game — making the kind of under-the-radar move that could pay dividends later.