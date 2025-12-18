The Chicago Cubs made a calculated depth move Thursday ahead of the 2026 season, agreeing to a one-year major league contract with veteran first baseman Tyler Austin. The signing represents a low-risk investment in a proven power bat returning to Major League Baseball after a productive run overseas.

The Cubs front office continues to prioritize flexibility and upside as the offseason unfolds. Austin, now 34-years-old, returns to Major League Baseball after spending the past half-decade starring in Japan. Once regarded as one of the New York Yankees’ top prospects, the right-handed hitter rebuilt his value with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars through consistent power production and improved plate discipline.

The agreement became public after ESPN's Jeff Passan shared details of the move on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing why the Cubs viewed the signing as a worthwhile gamble based on Austin’s recent performance.

“First baseman Tyler Austin and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Austin, 34, is a former top Yankees prospect who has been a star in Japan for the last half-decade, hitting .293/.377/.568 for the Yokohama Bay Stars.”

Austin’s resurgence in Japan included a breakout 2024 campaign in which he captured the Central League batting title and helped lead Yokohama to a long awaited Japan Series championship. The stretch erased lingering concerns from his earlier MLB tenure, when inconsistent contact limited his ability to secure a permanent role.

For the Cubs, the appeal lies in optionality. Austin can compete for at bats at first base or serve as a designated hitter, providing right handed power without blocking younger players. The deal also mirrors past successful NPB to MLB returns, where veterans translated refined approaches back stateside.

Chicago enters the 2026 season seeking lineup balance and depth rather than splash. If Austin’s production carries over, the Cubs gain meaningful value at minimal cost. If not, the commitment allows for flexibility as roster decisions evolve throughout spring training.