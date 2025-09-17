The Chicago Cubs took care of business Tuesday night, as they extended their winning streak to three games after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1.

The Cubs leaned on the excellence of their pitching staff to beat Pittsburgh, with rookie Cade Horton putting together another terrific start.

Horton allowed just an earned run on three hits and issued just a walk while striking out six Pirates batters through five innings of work on the mound. That performance also put Horton in an extremely exclusive statistical MLB club, whose only other member is none other than the legendary Bob Gibson.

“Cade Horton of the @Cubs is 8-1 over his last 11 starts. He has allowed just 6 total runs over that span. In the modern era, the only other MLB pitcher to have 8+ wins & 6 or fewer runs allowed over an 11-start span in a single season was Bob Gibson in 1968,” shared OptaSTATS via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Heading into his Pirates start, Horton gave up just five runs on 28 hits with 14 walks over the course of 10 appearances that stretched 53.1 innings. In the same span, he posted a 0.84 ERA to go with a 2.75 FIP.

“I mean, Cade’s had a brilliant second half, there’s no question about it,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the game, per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. “It’s been a brilliant second half. There’s nothing you can’t like about it.”

Article Continues Below

Added Counsell: “He’s been as good as anybody in the game.”

So far in the 2025 MLB campaign, Horton, who is among the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year, is brandishing an 11-4 record with a 2.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 22 appearances, including 21 starts.

As for the Cubs, they have further bolstered their chances to lock up a spot in the upcoming 2025 MLB postseason with their latest victory. They are already out of the running for the National League Central division title, which the Milwaukee Brewers have already secured.

But Chicago is running away with the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. Their 87-64 record is four games better than the San Diego Padres (No. 2 in the WC picture).

The Cubs will look to complete the series sweep against Pittsburgh this Wednesday, when they give the ball to Matthew Boyd.