The white hot Chicago Cubs are adding depth and experience to their bullpen with the acquisition of veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners, sources told The Athletic on Monday.

Pomeranz, 36, will initially report to Triple-A Iowa but is expected to join the Cubs’ major league roster later this week. He had been pitching for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, where he logged a 4.66 ERA across 9 2/3 innings. Despite the modest ERA, he showed flashes of the form that once made him one of the league’s most dependable left-handed relievers. In those appearances, he tallied 14 strikeouts, six walks, and two saves, promising figures for a veteran working his way back from significant injury setbacks.

The left-hander has not pitched in the majors since 2021 due to a series of arm issues that required multiple surgeries and extensive rehab. After undergoing flexor tendon surgery, followed by a prolonged recovery, Pomeranz missed both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Still, his past track record suggests there’s a chance he can contribute meaningfully if healthy.

A former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, Pomeranz debuted in 2011 with the Colorado Rockies and went on to pitch for the Athletics, Red Sox, Padres, Brewers, and Giants.

Over an 11-year MLB career, Pomeranz holds a 48–58 record, 3.91 ERA, and 883 strikeouts across 858.1 innings. His career highlight came in 2016, when he earned an All-Star nod, followed by a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2018. More recently, he posted a 1.45 ERA in 20 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and a 1.75 ERA in 27 appearances the following year with San Diego before injuries cut his momentum short.

Chicago’s bullpen—carrying a 5.19 ERA, among the worst in the National League—urgently needs a reliable left-handed option. Manager Craig Counsell is no stranger to Pomeranz, having managed him during a strong 2019 stint with the Brewers, where he posted a 2.39 ERA and struck out 45 batters in just 26.1 innings.

For Seattle, the trade clears a roster spot and opens up opportunities for younger arms. Meanwhile, the Cubs gain a veteran with postseason experience and upside—if his arm holds up. A call-up could come as soon as this week, depending on how he responds to his initial stint in Iowa.