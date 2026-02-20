The Chicago Cubs have high hopes heading into the 2026 MLB season. Chicago signed Alex Bregman this offseason as part of their attempt to make a run at a World Series title. However, there is one looming contract situation the team still has yet to figure out. Outfielder Seiya Suzuki is heading into the final season of his current deal.

Suzuki enjoyed an incredible breakout season in 2025, swatting 32 home runs and driving in 103 runs. These were the best offensive totals of his career. In saying this, he has not signed a new contract with the Cubs. Ahead of his contract year, Suzuki opened up about his future in the Windy City.

“I'm not sure. It depends on my performance. If I perform well, I want to stay. I feel like I still haven't put up the numbers that people are expecting me to. It comes down to how I perform,” the Cubs star said, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Suzuki joined Chicago back in 2022 after being posted by the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball. In his native Japan, Suzuki was a five-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Central League Batting champion.

His career in MLB started off well enough, as he hit 14 home runs and slashed .262/.336/.433. He upped his power numbers in 2023 and 2024, hitting 20 and 21 home runs each season, respectively. Suzuki's breakout performance in 2025 helped earn him some MVP votes, though he ultimately finished 20th in NL MVP voting.

The Cubs begin their 2026 campaign on March 26th with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.