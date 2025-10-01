On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs got off on the right foot. They defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the first game of the best-of-three Wild Card series.

A significant reason for their win came from their bullpen. Something that got the praise of manager Craig Counsell.

“They were perfect today,” he said. “That's what it was. 14 outs. Everyone just made and executed pitches. Can't say enough about what they did today.”

The 'pen did their thing today. pic.twitter.com/LaLfwZh1ud — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Altogether, the Cubs' bullpen did starter Matthew Boyd a solid after he threw 4.1 innings, giving up four hits and finishing with only two strikeouts. Relievers Daniel Palencia, Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge, and Brad Keller combined for 4.2 innings pitched.

Altogether, they gave up no hits, no runs, and no walks. Additionally, they combined with three strikeouts. Ultimately, Keller sealed the deal with a save.

In fact, Kittredge will start Game 2 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. During the top of the 8th inning, he retired the side and helped ensure the Cubs victory.

This came was a breath of fresh air following season in which the bullpen had its ebbs and flows. Recently, Cade Horton was placed on the injured list due to a rib fracture. During the first half of the season, Ryan Pressley went through a series of struggles. As a result, the Cubs have had to develop their young guns and look to get additional arm strength in the pen.

That is how they were able to get an all-star reliever in Kittredge in July.

The bullpen will be critical for the Cubs to win

If the Cubs can get the most out of their bullpen, they could defeat the Padres on Wednesday. If the offense can help get them those early leads, the bullpen can build off of their Game 1 success and secure those wins.

At the same time, they know that the Padres have stacked bullpen. As a result, they need to not get behind in the late innings. In a short series such as this, arm strength on the mound is a must.

As a result, if Counsell needs to remove a starter like he did with Boyd and get the most out of fresh arms in the later innings, so be it.