Although they are in different stages of their respective MLB careers, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly both enjoyed breakout campaigns in 2025. The Chicago Cubs teammates each made drastic improvements offensively and helped the franchise end a four-year playoff drought. Sharing a clubhouse during a memorable season can create quite the bond. Their blossoming friendship was on display during Saturday's spring training game against the Texas Rangers.

During an interview with Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor, the Gold Glove center fielder and veteran catcher were each asked to name their favorite thing about one another. They enlightened and amused Cubs fans.

“I love Carson's dry sense of humor, and I love his suit jackets that he wears into the field every day, like suit hoodies,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It's a little different than anything I've ever seen before.” The uniquely-dressed ballplayer went a different way with his response.

“I try to look like Pete,” Kelly joked. “I wanna be like Pete. When I grow up, I wanna be like Pete.” Crow-Armstrong was not buying it. “This feels like it's just for the camera,” he told McGregor. “This isn't usually how this goes.”

Carson Kelly: “When I grow up I wanna be like Pete.” PCA: “This feels like it’s just for the camera.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zizALJN3dT — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 21, 2026

Spring training just started, but they are going back and forth like it is midway through the season. While it is obviously important to have an abundance of talent, especially in the stacked National League, one cannot discount the value of good vibes. Despite an almost eight-year age gap, these two guys are carrying on like brothers.

They are both looking to build on the varying success they achieved in 2025. Pete Crow-Armstrong had a marvelous first half to the season and finished ninth in the National League MVP race. He struggled precipitously in the final two months of the campaign but still recorded 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, a .481 slugging percentage and .768 OPS. The 23-year-old spent considerable time working on his swing over the offseason and is trying to shorten his stride again in 2026.

If Crow-Armstrong can maintain this approach over the length of an entire season, then he could cement himself as the new face of Cubs baseball. Kelly's goals are a bit different. After spending much of his career as a backup catcher, the 2012 second-round draft pick is focused on securing a bigger role for himself on this squad. He batted .249 with 17 home runs and a .761 OPS in 111 games last year.

Although it will be difficult to replicate such production, the Chicago native can still find ways to contribute on a winning club. That includes keeping the mood light during the early goings of spring training. Fans should keep an eye out for this duo, both in the batter's box and in the Cubs' dugout.