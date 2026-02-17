Chicago Cubs fans have been waiting for the organization to fully invest in a championship-level product for some time, and although the offseason did not go how some people may have anticipated, management made moves befitting of an aspiring title contender. The North Siders are obviously motivated to succeed in 2026, but how are they looking for 2027? While it is best to live in the moment, especially when it concerns this franchise, key contributors Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ will enter free agency after this upcoming season.

The outfielders revealed that the Cubs have not discussed contract extensions with them, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. They remain hopeful, however.

“Going back to the last time, I've always said I'd be open to talking about anything,” Happ said. ““I want to work hard and perform well, and hopefully they say yes,” Suzuki communicated through an interpreter.

It can be tricky to work out new deals during the season, so fans may have to wait until next winter to find out if either or both of these players have a future with the Cubs. They have each served important roles for the team and made a lasting impression on the Wrigley Faithful.

How valuable are Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki to the Cubs?

Happ helped Chicago stay relevant immediately following the legendary 2016 World Series run (just missed out on a ring), as he displayed a welcome combination of offensive prowess and defensive excellence. Since 2021, the veteran left fielder has hit 111 home runs and won four Gold Gloves. Despite only being a .247 career hitter, Ian Happ is durable and boasts a respectable .790 OPS in 3,845 at-bats. Is he due for a decline, though?

The former All-Star, who will turn 32 years old in August, is not going to come cheap. The Cubs must quickly determine if he is still productive enough to warrant a sizable, multi-year commitment. Seiya Suzuki is less valuable from a WAR perspective — shaky defense — but he is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he blasted 32 home runs and 103 RBIs.

The Japanese right-handed hitter, whose birthday comes six days after Happ's, has demonstrated the ability to hit for contact and power during the last four years. Now, the Cubs want to see him exemplify both skills throughout the same season. If Suzuki can put everything together in 2026, then owner Tom Ricketts may reward him with a fat, new contract.

MLB could very well enter a lockout before either Happ and Suzuki ink new deals, but if they help Chicago post a successful season, an abundance of riches should follow. Eventually.