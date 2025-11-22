The Chicago Cubs have been looking for some help this offseason in the bullpen. Chicago is doing just that. The Cubs are agreeing to a deal with reliever Phil Maton, per the New York Post. He is guaranteed two years, with a club option for 2028.

Maton is a journeyman pitcher who has played for several clubs. He last took the hill for the Texas Rangers, in the 2025 season. He picked up five saves this past season, pitching for Texas and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs made the Major League Baseball Playoffs in 2025. Chicago led the National League Central division in the first months of the season, but were ultimately surpassed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago then lost in the postseason to Milwaukee.

Maton posted a 2.79 ERA during the 2025 campaign. He is a late-inning reliever who has worked a great deal as setup man.

Cubs may be looking for other bullpen help

Chicago has several relievers who are now free agents this offseason. The Cubs are making it a priority to lock down some arms in the bullpen.

“We do need to add a number of arms back there,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said, per MLB.com. “But the good news is we have kind of somewhat of a blank canvas back there.”

Maton brings some experience. He has appeared in 478 career games, and collected 10 total saves. Maton has also pitched close to 500 innings in his MLB career, and collected 539 strikeouts. He started his career in San Diego with the Padres, but moved around a lot in the last decade.

Chicago competes in a very competitive NL Central. Three teams from that division made the National League playoffs this season. The Cubs were joined by the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. None of those teams made the World Series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers returned to the Fall Classic.

Chicago last made the World Series in 2016, which was also the franchise's last title.