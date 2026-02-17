The Chicago Cubs have stayed active throughout the offseason in their pursuit of a deep playoff run. But as the season goes on, especially near the trade deadline, the Cubs may be forced to add more to their roster.

As it stands, Chicago has the eighth-highest payroll in baseball at just over $230 million, via FanGraphs. They are just $1,000 away from the first luxury tax threshold. With the inevitability of entering luxury tax territory anyway, the Cubs seem much more likely to spend when necessary throughout the 2026 campaign, via Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

“The tax thresholds are something that we keep an eye on just because if you go over by a little bit, you can cost yourself a draft pick or something like that,” Ricketts said. “But effectively, the way we put our finances together is more related to what we can afford as a club and what falls out of all the different revenue opportunities that we try to take advantage of. So it isn’t really the big factor this year.”

Take away all the tax jargon and Ricketts is still ready to spend. He understands the vast potential Chicago has entering the 2026 season.

“I say this every year — for the last 16 seasons,” Ricketts said. “There’s always flexibility at the deadline.”

The Cubs made a major splash in free agency when they signed third baseman Alex Bregman. Then, the franchise landed Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins. With a lineup also featuring players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ, and a rotation with Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton, Chicago likes their chances.

For all their additions though, the Cubs must prove themselves on the diamond. Injuries or poor play may arise as the year goes on. But in those situations, Ricketts and company seem prepared to do what's necessary to guide the franchise back towards contention.