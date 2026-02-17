The New York Mets added another layer to their outfield competition Monday, agreeing to a minor-league deal with veteran Mike Tauchman. The move provides the Mets with additional depth as spring training workouts continue in Port St. Lucie.

Exhibition games have not yet begun—the Mets open their 2026 Grapefruit League schedule this Saturday vs. the Miami Marlins—but roster competition is already taking shape.

Tauchman, 35, most recently played for the Chicago White Sox in 2025 and also brings experience with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. Known for his plate discipline and defensive versatility, he serves as a low-risk addition capable of handling all three outfield positions.

The agreement was first reported by The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal in a jointly authored article, which noted the deal is pending a routine physical.

The minor-league contract signals strategic insurance. After shifting Juan Soto to left field and acquiring Luis Robert Jr. to patrol center, right field remains unsettled. Tauchman enters camp as a non-roster invitee competing for that role.

President of baseball operations David Stearns continues to prioritize depth over assumption. Top prospect Carson Benge remains in the conversation, but the front office appears reluctant to hand the job to a rookie without proven alternatives. Tauchman posted a .263/.356/.400 slash line in 2025, good for a .756 OPS with nine home runs across 93 games.

Despite a torn meniscus ending his season prematurely, Tauchman maintained an 11.7 percent walk rate. His disciplined approach aligns with a Mets lineup seeking balance and professional at-bats off the bench.

For the Mets, the signing represents minimal financial risk with measurable upside. If healthy, Tauchman offers experience, patience, and defensive flexibility. If not, the organization can pivot without significant roster strain.

As spring training draws near, the Mets outfield competition will intensify. The arrival of the veteran ensures the battle for right field and bench roles remain wide open heading into the 2026 season.