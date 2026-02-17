The 2026 World Baseball Classic is scheduled from March 5 to the 17. Among those participating will be three members of the Chicago Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Alex Bregman.

PCA and Bregman will represent the United States, whereas Suzuki will play for Japan. Suzuki discussed what he anticipates from PCA, particularly during the WBC, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I want to see Pete throw a helmet.”

PCA is recognized for sometimes sliding into base paths with his helmet off, a move that pushes the boundaries of the game's rules.

Team USA is comprised of a star-studded roster featuring the likes of Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Clayton Kershaw. Additionally, Japan is the defending WBC champions, featuring Shohei Ohtani.

This past season, PCA finished with the Cubs batting .247 with 146 hits, 31 home runs, and 95 RBIs. In the process, he was selected for the MLB All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Suzuki batted .245 with 103 hits, 32 home runs, and 103 RBIs. Altogether, the Cubs finished the season at 92-70 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

After defeating the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series, the Cubs were eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. The United States is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic since 2017.

Meanwhile, Japan has established its dominance, having won three WBCs since the tournament began in 2006.

Suzuki has been with the Cubs since 2022, coming out of the Nippon Professional League in Japan. He played for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp from 2013 to 2021. PCA has been with Chicago since 2023.