Kyle Tucker has not played for the Chicago Cubs since September 2, and it does not seem like the team has a good read on when he will return.

The right fielder is continuing his rehab program as he recovers from a strained left calf, but has not yet progressed to running, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told the media on Sunday. Tucker, who has been rehabbing in Tampa, will return to Chicago on Monday and be re-evaluated before the Cubs play on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

“We’ll have to just kind of assess progress at that point,” Counsell said on Sunday. “We’ve got to figure out when and if he’s going to be available.”

Time is running out to get Tucker some reps before the postseason begins next week, though he has been hitting as part of his rehab. The Cubs are entering their final home-stand of the regular season, finishing with three games against the New York Mets and three more against the St. Louis Cardinals. If Tucker is being re-evaluated on Tuesday, it would seem Wednesday would be the earliest possible day that he could return.

“Of course,” Counsell said, “you’d want some at-bats. And he’s said that.”

The good news for Tucker and the Cubs is that he was in a similar situation last year, and returned from a shin injury in September with a vengeance, needing little ramp-up at all. In 18 September games in 2024 for the Houston Astros, he hit .365 with four home runs and a 1.041 OPS.

“He had a tremendous September last year coming off a similar situation,” Counsell added.

Now in his first season in the National League, Tucker has brought his All-Star-caliber bat to the Cubs. He's hitting .270 through 133 games, hitting 22 homers with an .854 OPS. His 147 OPS+ is tied for the second-best mark of his career, trailing only last season.

The Cubs will likely be the 4 seed in the NL when the postseason begins, meaning they should play a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field in the first round.