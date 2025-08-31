The Chicago Cubs have dealt with a myriad of injuries to their starting rotation this season. They were not able to add any depth at the trade deadline, but have reaped the benefits of great seasons from Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton. The Cubs also added some veteran depth on Sunday, picking up Aaron Civale after a disappointing tenure with the Chicago White Sox.

“The Chicago Cubs claim Aaron Civale off waivers from the White Sox. Civale was the player the Brewers traded to get Andrew Vaughn, who has been invaluable to the Brewers,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

In 13 starts on the Southside this season, Civale had a 5.37 ERA. He was sent to the White Sox from the Milwaukee Brewers for Andrew Vaughn. The first baseman has been crushing it for the first-place Crew. At the 2024 trade deadline, he was dealt from the Tampa Bay Rays to Milwaukee.

The Cubs hope that Civale can pick up some bulk innings in September and does not have to be relied on come the postseason. He has been brutal since he left the Cleveland Guardians in 2023. The Cubs are in a great position to make the postseason. But they will need to rest up their starters before October.

Civale was released by the White Sox after a dreadful run with the club. It continues a horrid season on the Southside, but it is still better than 2024. They have already eclipsed their 2024 win total of 41, but are in the basement of the American League.

The Cubs look to finish off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. After that, it is a six-game home stand against the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. They will need to have a historic September to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead.

