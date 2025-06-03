When the Chicago Cubs started the 2025 season, experts thought they could have a National League MVP candidate. Kyle Tucker's arrival gave their fanbase a lot of hope for what the season would hold. Two months into the season, the veteran outfielder has delivered, but he is not the biggest star on the team. Pete Crow-Armstrong has shocked the league in his third Major League Baseball season, earning MVP consideration along with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Kyle Tucker.

At just 23 years old, Crow-Armstrong is still on his rookie contract. His excellent play through the first two months has Chicago wondering just how much his extension will be worth. Regardless of what the number is, the Cubs will do what needs to be done to keep their young star at Wrigley Field.

Through 59 games this season, “PCA” averages .280 at the plate with 15 home runs and 19 stolen bases. He got his major league opportunity thanks to his speed on the base paths, but his power has him amongst the NL's best. In MLB.com's latest MVP poll, Crow-Armstrong is behind only Shohei Ohtani in the race for the league's highest honor.

Article Continues Below

Tucker is also on the list, in fifth place. If both players finish in the top five in MVP voting by the end of the season, it would be the second time ever that the list included two Cubs. The last time? 2016, when Kris Bryant won the award and Anthony Rizzo was the runner-up. Chicago fans hope that history will repeat itself; the Cubs won the title that season.

Freeman and Ohtani's inclusion on the list comes as no surprise. If Mookie Betts wasn't on the Dodgers' injured list, Los Angeles would likely have three players on the list. Regardless, Crow-Armstrong has put together a great performance two months into the season.

If he wins the award, it would be Chicago's first since Bryant. However, “PCA” has made a habit of impressing the MLB world, and an MVP award would be the cherry on top of a great season.