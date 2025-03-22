The Chicago Cubs have officially parted ways with veteran infielder Nicky Lopez, granting him his release following a request triggered by an opt-out clause in his minor league contract. Lopez, 30, initially signed with the Cubs as a non-roster invitee in early February, aiming to secure a spot as a versatile defensive piece in the club's infield.

“Nicky Lopez requested and was granted his release by the Cubs today per the opt-out in his contract, in order to pursue other opportunities.” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite performing exceptionally well during Spring Training, posting a robust .450/.542/.550 slash line in limited action, he found himself on the outside looking in due to the Cubs' considerable infield depth. The presence of recently acquired Jon Berti and Vidal Bruján, as well as the quick ascension of top prospect Matt Shaw, ultimately limited Lopez's opportunities.

Nicky Lopez was left off the Cubs roster prior to the Tokyo Series

The Cubs' decision to leave Lopez off their 31-man roster heading to Japan to open the season was likely the final factor prompting him to pursue options elsewhere. Lopez spent the 2024 season across town with the Chicago White Sox, where he played in 124 games but managed only a modest .241/.312/.294 batting line.

Known more for his defensive acumen than his bat, Lopez brings considerable value with his versatility, excelling at second base, shortstop, and third base. His standout year came in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals when he hit an impressive .300/.365/.378, though he hasn't replicated that level of offensive success since.

Defensively, Lopez is regarded highly by metrics such as Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average, both of which highlight his strengths at multiple infield positions. His ability to handle the glove reliably at three critical defensive spots could make him an attractive target for teams needing depth and versatility.

The Cubs' decision reflects their confidence in their current infield mix, with depth pieces like Bruján, Berti, and Rule 5 pick Gage Workman ready to contribute. Lopez will now explore other opportunities, likely searching for a team willing to offer immediate major-league playing time.

Lopez's departure kicks off what could be a busy weekend around the league as players with similar opt-outs look for roles on major-league rosters ahead of Opening Day. Lopez, with his proven defensive skills and consistent contact abilities, shouldn't remain unsigned for long.