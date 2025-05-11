Dansby Swanson had a smile on his face and a joke ready after Saturday’s game — but not because of his solo home run. The veteran Cubs shortstop took time to reflect on a milestone night for his teammate, Cade Horton, whose MLB debut lived up to the hype.

“I will have to give A.J. Pierzynski a hard time,” Swanson laughed during his interview with Ken Rosenthal. “He told me I better do something cool today.” Swanson delivered, smashing a solo homer while helping guide Horton through a rollercoaster 6-5 win over the Mets at Citi Field.

Horton, the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect and No. 46 overall per MLB Pipeline, got the call-up in the wake of Shota Imanaga’s trip to the injured list. With Brad Keller serving as the opener, Horton entered in the second inning — and immediately made his presence known, striking out Brandon Nimmo on a 96 mph heater for his first career punchout.

The 23-year-old right-hander went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks. He flashed his full arsenal, collecting whiffs on a curveball, slider, changeup, and fastball. Horton’s only blemish was a hanging slider that Brett Baty crushed for a three-run homer in the fourth.

Still, the debut was a success.

Cubs defeat the Mets on Saturday in Cade Horton's MLB Debut

“Tonight was special,” Swanson said. “We’ve been excited about Cade for a while. For him to go out and compete like that — you can see the talent.”

Horton wasn’t alone in making headlines. Swanson’s home run was his first since he and his wife, U.S. soccer star Mallory Swanson, announced they’re expecting their first child. He also played a key role in helping stabilize a Cubs team that had dropped three straight heading into Saturday.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell leaned on the bullpen to carry the team after Horton exited. Drew Pomeranz, Daniel Palencia, Julian Merryweather, and Porter Hodge combined to hold off a late Mets rally. Hodge closed out the ninth, escaping a leadoff walk with a game-ending groundout from Juan Soto.

Offensively, Chicago saw continued contributions from Pete Crow-Armstrong, who led off in Ian Happ’s absence. Crow-Armstrong singled, stole his 13th base of the season, and scored the game’s first run. He also added to his defensive highlight reel with a spectacular running catch to rob Soto in the first inning.

The Cubs, now 23-17, will look to build on the momentum Sunday morning in the series finale. With Horton’s electric debut and a refreshed Swanson leading the charge, the vibes in the clubhouse are high — and the rookie right-hander might have just earned himself more than a spot start.

“It’s what you dream about,” Horton said postgame. “I’m just grateful to be out here with these guys. Hopefully it’s just the beginning.”