The New England Patriots recently kicked off their 2025 preseason with a home game against the Washington Commanders, which they won in blowout fashion. It was a decent game from second year quarterback Drake Maye, who is looking to break out in his first season as the full-time starter for New England.

Recent reports from training camp suggest that Maye has been having a bit of a rough go of it as of late, with Patriots insider Mark Daniels of MassLive calling it a “cold streak” on X, formerly Twitter.

However, one person who isn't concerned about Maye's development is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I think we make progress every day. He’s done a lot of good things,” McDaniels said, per Daniels. “To me, the greatest part about training camp is you have the opportunity to see different things, experience things you’ve never experienced either with the group you’re out there with or within our own system against different defenses – our defense, Washington, Minnesota this week.”

McDaniels added that he is “encouraged by what we’re doing every day. Really like the trajectory that we’re on.”

Can the Patriots compete?

Last year, the New England Patriots surprised many by going on the road and knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the season.

However, things quickly fell apart from there, and the Patriots eventually found themselves in the NFL cellar for yet another year, a far cry from their dynastic days under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

However, once Maye took over as the starting quarterback, he did show some signs of the skills that allowed him to be the number three overall NFL draft pick the previous April.

One reason why he wasn't able to showcase his full depth of talent was the Patriots' offensive line, which didn't give Maye a whole lot of time to dissect opposing defenses and make things happen in the pocket.

New England has made some attempts to address that dilemma this offseason, although they'll still likely be starting multiple rookies on the offensive line next year.

In any case, the Patriots will kick off their season against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7.