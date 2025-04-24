The Chicago Cubs swept a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week to move to 16-10. Things have been going well at the Friendly Confines as they kick off a season with massive expectations. After Game 1 of the series, Cubs manager Craig Counsell talked about how much fun his team was having. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled down with MLB Network's JP Morosi after the second game.

"We've got a great team, we're having a lot of fun right now." Dansby Swanson caught up with @jonmorosi after another @Cubs win at Wrigley Field!@LieutenantDans7 | #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/ZdRhCZoyUO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's a magical place,” Swanson said of Wrigley Field. “Cubbie fans are some of the best in the world. Just super grateful to be able to be here and be able to enjoy this with them. We've got a great team and we're having a lot of fun right now.”

Swanson goes on to credit the addition of Kyle Tucker with helping lengthen their lineup. Tucker came to the Cubs in a trade with the Astros this offseason and has just one year left on his contract. As his free agency looms, the pressure heightens on the team on the field and in the front office.

Things got off to a tough start for the Cubs, losing two games to the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series in mid-March. They have been excellent since, and could make a magical run.

The Cubs are rolling through April

The Cubs have had a stretch where they won seven of eight games and another where they've won seven of ten. While there are some concerning losses sprinkled in there, they are off to a great start. April is about banking wins, and Swanson's Cubbies have done that perfectly.

The only concern for the Cubs so far is their pitching. They lost starter Justin Steele for the season with an elbow injury, thinning out their rotation. They are 21st in runs allowed so far, but their offense has stepped up to mitigate that problem. When their offense gets cold, their pitching will have to step up.

The Cubs are having fun, but that fun could end quickly if Kyle Tucker leaves in the offseason. This is the best team, on paper, since the 2016 championship squad. They must pay that off with a great regular season and a triumphant return to the playoffs. If they keep up this start, that should be no problem.

The Cubs have swept the Dodgers and are moving on to the Phillies. That series kicks off at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.