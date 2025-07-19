The Chicago Cubs are trying to make several moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, in order to improve the team. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is revealing some of the team's strategy.

“To me, it’s just how do we focus on the Cubs winning as many games as possible?” Hoyer said, per The Athletic. “Of course you look at the playoff odds, but ultimately, we know those things change quickly. I always say this: Let’s try to focus on our team — how are we playing, how do we need to improve?”

Chicago has had a good season so far. The Cubs have led the National League Central for quite some time. Chicago currently has a 58-39 record, with the Milwaukee Brewers right behind them in the division.

Cubs are rumored to be after some pitching

Chicago has long been linked this season to some pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One pitcher the team has tried to nab is Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller. Keller is having a great season for a Pirates team mired in losses and frustration while sitting in last place in the NL Central.

The Cubs are looking for pitching because their team ERA hasn't been the best. This season, the Cubbies are just 13th in team ERA, per league stats. Chicago has a 3.81 earned run average amidst their pitchers, which is actually worse than Pittsburgh.

Hoyer did go on to tell the press he is looking for other areas of help as well.

“Matt [Shaw] has certainly played great defense for us,” Hoyer said, per Yahoo Sports. “But I think that's a position [to potentially add to]. And then obviously, just like thinking about the position-playing group and just ensuring it. Adding depth is something we'll look at as well.

“We're not going to completely turn over the 26-man roster, but thinking about how we can potentially get deeper and potentially ensure some areas of roster makes sense.”

Chicago continues a series against the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are on a three-game winning streak. The MLB trade deadline is July 31.