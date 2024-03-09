The Chicago Cubs have their 2024 Opening Day starter. After losing Marcus Stroman in MLB free agency, Chicago is set to turn to a new ace in Justin Steele. Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that Steele will start for Chicago on Opening Day, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

Steele, 28, displayed signs of promise during his rookie season in 2021. After taking a step forward in 2022, the Cubs left-hander officially broke out in 2023.

He recorded a stellar 3.06 ERA and 1.171 WHIP across 173.1 innings pitched. Steele ultimately finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting as a result of his impressive work on the mound.

The Cubs were competitive and just missed the playoffs as well, and Steele certainly played a big role in the team's success.

Justin Steele: Cubs ace

Counsell revealed how Steele earned the Opening Day start honor, via Marquee Sports Network.

“It's kind of a reflection of what a player has done throughout his career,” Counsell said. “And kind of where he's built himself to. Justin's got himself to a great place. It's something you earn. I think that's what is important for the player and that's why it's such a good feeling… It speaks to what the player has earned and accomplished.”

Justin Steele turned himself into a Cy Young-caliber hurler in 2023. The Cubs are looking to build a consistent contender and Steele provides them with someone to build around moving forward. It will not be surprising if Steele ends up starting many more Opening Days over the years.