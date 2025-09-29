Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd has been named the Game 1 starter for the team's 2025 NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. With rookie Cade Horton sidelined, Boyd steps into the spotlight. For the veteran left-hander, though, the moment carries deep personal meaning.

In a post by Marquee Sports Network on the X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, the network captured Boyd's emotional comments following the announcement.

“It’s bigger than baseball

Matthew Boyd reflects on what it means to start Game 1 for the Cubs.”

Boyd, now in his 11th MLB season, spoke through visible emotion as he remembered his late grandfather — a lifelong Cubs fan — who passed down his love for the team across generations. He noted that his grandfather had once called the 2016 World Series win the happiest day of his life. Boyd dedicated the Game 1 start to his memory.

What could have been a routine pregame media session turned into a moving moment that struck a chord with fans. Social media reactions praised Boyd’s authenticity and love for the game, further fueling anticipation for Tuesday’s showdown at Wrigley Field.

The choice to start Boyd wasn’t just about sentiment. He went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA across 31 starts this season, earning his first All-Star nod and anchoring a rotation that adjusted late. Though Horton’s absence is notable, the Cubs are confident in Boyd’s experience and presence.

In four postseason appearances, Boyd has posted a 0.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts. He also limited the Padres to just two earned runs over eight innings this season.

The upcoming NL Wild Card Series between the Cubs and Padres offers more than just a playoff bracket battle. It’s a stage where stories like Boyd’s rise to the forefront. His start represents a blend of performance and personal legacy — and with the Wrigley crowd behind him, it could be a moment to remember.

First pitch is set for Tuesday afternoon in Chicago. The Cubs are betting that emotion, backed by execution, can set the tone for October.