On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs' backs were once again on the wall in their 2025 NLDS clash against division rival Milwaukee Brewers. They got the job done on Wednesday, taking a 4-3 win over the Brewers to stay alive in the series, but the job was far from over. So what better show of resilience from this Cubs team than to shut out the Brewers, 6-0, to even up the series at 2-2, sending it to a decisive Game 5 in American Family Field.

If there was a silver lining for the Cubs to hold on to after they took a 7-3 loss in Game 2, it's that the series was shifting to Wrigley Field — giving them a chance to generate momentum in front of their home crowd. And generate momentum was exactly what they did. The Cubs pitchers were dominant on Thursday, allowing just three hits and making the Brewers look silly with some of the swings they took.

The Cubs' offense also deserves plenty of credit; like in Game 2, they wasted no time putting runs on the board. Ian Happ put Chicago ahead in the first with a three-run shot, and this time, Chicago did not allow the Brewers to retaliate.

There was a palpable advantage for the Cubs in their home field, and Pete Crow-Armstrong could not have put it more succinctly.

“It was a little different from pitch one today. Even crazier than yesterday or the Wild Card. … It's like having a 10th player out there,” Crow-Armstrong said, via Marquee Sports Network on X (formerly Twitter).

"It was a little different from pitch one today. Even crazier than yesterday or the Wild Card." PCA couldn't believe the Wrigley crowd today. pic.twitter.com/NURTmuaEzR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 10, 2025

Indeed, the noise levels at Wrigley Field on Thursday were incredible. The home crowd there did its job in buoying the Cubs to victory, now it's up to Crow-Armstrong and company to seal the deal on the road, 90 miles up north.

Article Continues Below

Cubs and Brewers fight to the death on Saturday in NLDS Game 5

The Cubs and Brewers have been trading blows back and forth all year long, and there's no more fitting way for this NL Central rivalry to end this season than in a winner-takes-all contest in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Both teams are yet to name their starter for that decisive game, instead choosing to keep their cards close to the chest. Expect that contest to be an all hands on deck situation for both teams, with the winner set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Monday night.

Game 5 of the NLDS will be on Saturday at 8:08 PM E.T.