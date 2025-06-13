There's virtually no stopping Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The man known as “PCA” is on a historic pace this season to join the exclusive 40/40 club, hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases.

On Thursday, Crow-Armstrong was amazed at himself after hitting an unorthodox home run in the Cubs 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

It came in the 4th inning of a scoreless game. A high fastball from Pirates starter Andrew Heaney was 8.1 inches above the strikeout zone, according to the ESPN Research team.

Ultimately, Crow-Armstrong smashed it to right field. Afterward, he said it was “cool” to hit a home run outside the strike zone and know the exact approach to use.

“I'm just committing to being on time for it,” Crow-Armstrong said to ESPN. “He has a good heater in a low slot. It presents itself with a lot of carry. I'm already thinking on top. Good to execute on a pitch like that.”

Crow-Armstrong now has 18 home runs while also batting .271 with 73 hits and 57 RBIs. In addition, he also has 21 stolen bases and 51 runs scored.

Along with chasing history, Crow-Armstrong is a contender for MVP, placing him alongside the likes of Shohei Otani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If that wasn't enough, much like Otani, Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a rare baseball gem that puts him in pretty good company.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is a five-tool player .

Crow-Armstrong has evoked comparisons to players of the past, such as Barry Bonds. He can hit, hit for power, field, run, and throw.

In other words, a five-tool player. Some of the greatest players in the game fit that mold. Among them include Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Ken Griffey Jr., fellow centerfielders.

Crow-Armstrong places alongside present-day players such as Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, and Ronald Acuña Jr.