The Chicago Cubs have had a remarkably successful start to the 2025 season. After missing the playoffs for four straight years, Chicago appears poised to return to the postseason. The resurgence has been a team effort. But the contributions of second-year standout Pete Crow-Armstrong cannot be overlooked.

After a promising but unspectacular rookie campaign with the Cubs in 2024, during which Crow-Armstrong’s defense and speed were on full display but his offensive production lagged behind, the 23-year-old centerfielder has seemingly put it all together this season.

Now, after 67 games this year, he’s on pace to join some exclusive company. If PCA keeps up his prodigious pace, he would finish the season with 41 home runs and 50 stolen bases, per MLB Network on X.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues breakout campaign with Cubs

To put such an incredible accomplishment in perspective, only six players in baseball history have had 40/40 seasons; Barry Bonds, Jose Canseco, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani – Ohtani joined the 40/40 club in 2024 (and later the 50/50 club), helping him secure his third-career MVP Award.

However, Crow-Armstrong is actually on pace for an even more exclusive club. Only two players, Acuna Jr and Ohtani, have ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 50 bases in a season.

Entering play on Thursday, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .271/.305/.545 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 50 runs scored, 21 steals, a 140 OPS+ and a National League-leading 3.9 bWAR for the Cubs.

PCA ranks in the top 10 in the majors for bWAR, offensive WAR, defensive WAR, slugging percentage, home runs, RBI, runs scored, total bases, triples, stolen bases and extra-base hits in his breakout campaign.

Establishing himself as one of the game’s premier power/speed combo players, Crow-Armstrong has emerged as an MVP candidate. He’s behind only Ohtani, who’s favored to win his fourth Most Valuable Player Award.

Even if PCA falls short of that honor this season, he’s done exceptionally well to set himself up for a major payday. The Cubs attempted to secure his services on a $75 million extension earlier this season. But Crow-Armstrong turned it down, betting on himself. That bet appears to have paid off. He’s now expected to draw a deal worth $140 million.