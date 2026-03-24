There were rumors on Monday night that Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs were finalizing a contract extension that would keep him in the Windy City on a long-term deal. The terms of the deal were finally reached on Tuesday, locking in Crow-Armstrong through the 2031 season, according to Jeff Passan via X, formerly Twitter.

“Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $115 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “The deal starts in 2027 and does not include a club option, allowing Crow-Armstrong to hit free agency before his age-31 season.”

It's a massive deal for the young outfielder who hit the 30-30 mark for the first time in his career in 2025 and also won a Gold Glove for his marvelous work in center. His breakout came early last season when he was ripping the cover off the ball, but even when his bat cooled off later in the year, Crow-Armstrong demonstrated his value all over the field.

Article Continues Below

The good news for Crow-Armstrong is that he is still likely near his athletic prime when his contract expires, which should allow him the opportunity to cash in once again, whether it be with the Cubs or another club. With MLB salaries ever rising, PCA could have a massive payday if he strings together another couple of 30-30 seasons and Gold Gloves.

The Cubs are still trying to earn a reputation as a club committed to winning through spending, and these massive deals for Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman this past offseason put them in a great spot heading into 2026.