Over the weekend, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that star outfielder Seiya Suzuki will miss Opening Day with a knee injury he suffered during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. One day later, Counsell doubled down on his decision, and Suzuki will now begin the year on the Injured List.

“Seiya Suzuki (knee) will open the season on the injured list, Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed. The club also informed pitcher Ben Brown that he will make the Opening Day roster. Javier Assad will be optioned to Triple A and start the season in the Iowa rotation.”

Article Continues Below

Opening Day is three days away. The Cubs will host the Washington Nationals for a 3-game set at Wrigley Field. Matthew Boyd will be the Opening Day starter for the Cubs, as they have a deep rotation. Shota Imanaga, Cade Horton, Edward Cabrera, and Jameson Taillon form a solid core of starters. Justin Steele (injured) and Colin Rea can also start. As Counsell said above, Ben Brown will begin the season on the roster. That means that he could start or be in the bullpen. Boyd will be followed by Horton and Imanaga. So, the fourth and fifth spots of the rotation are open as of now.

In the outfield, Suzuki will be replaced by rising prospect Kevin Alcantara. Alcantara hit .364 in 11 at-bats last season, showing major promise. With the easy start to the season for Chicago, the Cubs may not miss Suzuki at all. The lineup is deep even without him, and the Cubs could start the season winning two straight series.