The Chicago Cubs are preparing for Opening Day less than one week away. Chicago is hoping to take a run at the World Series in what could be Seiya Suzuki's final season in a Cubs uniform. Unfortunately, Chicago's star outfielder is going to be out of action to begin the year.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced on Saturday that Suzuki will miss Opening Day with an injury. Counsell mentioned they do have time to decide on a potential stint on the injured list. Though that decision will need to come by Wednesday when Opening Day arrives.

“We've gotta make a decision. Once you get past Opening Day, we've got to make a decision. Does it make sense to give him some time? We got time to make that decision, but that's kind of where we're at,” Counsell said in a clip shared by Marquee Sports Network.

Article Continues Below

Suzuki suffered an injury playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He attempted to steal a base in the Quarterfinal against Venezuela, but was caught stealing. During his headfirst slide, his foot hit the base with some force. Suzuki limped off the field after being attended to by a trainer.

The Cubs star is entering a contract year, making the 2026 campaign rather important for him and Chicago. The 31-year-old has spent his entire MLB career with Chicago to this point. In 2025, he broke out for 32 home runs, 103 RBI, and a slash line of .245/.326/.478.

The Cubs open the season on Thursday with a three-game set against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.