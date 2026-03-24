Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the brightest young stars in the MLB, and the Chicago Cubs are reportedly awarding him with a long-term contract extension. With opening day just three days away, the Cubs are locking down a significant piece of their future, according to Jeff Passan via X, formerly Twitter.

“Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Crow-Armstrong, coming off a 30-30 season and a Gold Glove, will get a big payday as the Cubs lock up a franchise-caliber talent.”

Crow-Armstrong had some impressive numbers last season, despite his bat going cold towards the end of the season. However, what he lost in his bat he made up for with his elite speed and defensive abilities, which the Cubs will value just as much.

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The Cubs and their fans had some concerns about Crow-Armstrong's swing-and-miss tendency last season, but the value of a player who can belt 30 home runs, steal 30 bases, and play elite center field defense is hard to match. In a sport that is going farther away from the “moneyball” mindset and more towards home run power, PCA is the perfect type of player for the Cubs to build around.

Crow-Armstrong isn't just a flash in the pan. He is already a household name in the MLB and just played a big role in Team USA's second-place finish at the World Baseball Classic. The Cubs will now have one of the game's best centerfielders patrolling the space in front of the ivy for a long time.