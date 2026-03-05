The Chicago Cubs continue shaping their future around a new wave of prospects, and one rising star is already addressing the spotlight. Top prospect Moises Ballesteros recently responded to criticism surrounding his defense and conditioning as the organization evaluates his role during spring training 2026.

Ballesteros enters the 2026 season as the Cubs’ top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline’s preseason rankings. The 22-year-old catcher is widely regarded as one of the organization’s most promising offensive talents, praised for his advanced bat, elite contact ability, and growing power potential. However, questions about his defensive consistency and conditioning have followed him throughout his climb through the Cubs’ minor league system, raising concerns about his readiness to perform at the major league level.

Those conversations have intensified during the Cubs' spring training in Mesa, Arizona, where Ballesteros has been working at both catcher and first base. Chicago continues exploring ways to maximize his offensive production while also developing his defensive abilities behind the plate.

Ballesteros is well aware of the ongoing debate surrounding his game. Instead of avoiding the criticism, the young catcher said it serves as motivation as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Marquee Sports Network's Bruce Levine took to his X, formerly Twitter, account, sharing Ballesteros’ response as the young catcher addressed the criticism head-on during camp.

“It motivates me to prove people wrong, To prove that I am a good catcher and not just a hitter.”

The remarks from Ballesteros directly address the central question about his long-term position. Scouts across baseball consistently praise his offensive upside, but some evaluators believe his future could eventually shift to first base or designated hitter if his defense behind the plate does not continue improving.

For the Cubs, the distinction carries significant value. A middle-of-the-order bat at catcher dramatically increases a player’s long-term impact compared to a bat-first player at another position.

Chicago currently features veteran catchers Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya on the roster, giving the highly touted prospect valuable time to refine his defensive development while the organization remains patient with his progression behind the plate.