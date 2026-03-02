As Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong prepares for his first World Baseball Classic, he'll be surrounded by plenty of superstars on Team USA. However, there is one name atop his list that he is most excited to be around.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is expected to play a pivotal role for Team USA. Crow-Armstrong has only heard good things of the former MVP. Now, he'll get to see what he's really like up close, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Bryce Harper is the guy I’m looking forward to the most,’’ Crow-Armstrong said. “Just being around people who have coached him or played with him, I’m just very excited to see him go about his business.”

“He’s been at the peak of everything for the longest time,” he continued. “He’s done it it in a very authentic way, in a very real way. He’s done a lot of good things for the game, but just from a behind-the-scenes perspective, I’m excited to see him.”

Like Crow-Armstrong, Harper is slated to make his WBC debut in 2026. He was slated to play for Team USA in 2023, however, elbow surgery kept him from competing. Healthy this time around, Harper's inclusion came as no shock. A two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star, he's coming off of a 2025 season that saw him hit .261 with 27 home runs, 75 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

When it's all said and done, Crow-Armstrong is trying to reach the heights Harper has. The outfielder took his first step in 2025, making his first All-Star Game. Now, Crow-Armstrong will be able to learn from Harper directly. He's hopeful to return to the Cubs with more knowledge and a gold medal.