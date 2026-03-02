The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017. They featured an exciting young core of players that included a third baseman by the name of Alex Bregman. Houston looked like the next big team in baseball. A few years later, however, it was revealed that the Astros were involved in a sign-stealing scandal. The incident negatively impacted many players' reputations, and whether it's fair or not, the stars on the roster received most of the backlash.

Bregman would go on to win another World Series in 2022 with the Astros. That played a role in silencing the critics, but there were still many fans who were upset about what occurred in 2017. Bregman has since moved on from Houston, as he's currently preparing for his first season with the Chicago Cubs.

Winning the second World Series in Houston was one thing, but earning a Fall Classic victory with a different squad would go a long way toward cleaning up his reputation with fans even more.

Article Continues Below

Alex Bregman is already well-respected by many players around the MLB world. He spent 2025 in Boston with the Red Sox, where his leadership was often praised. The Cubs believe Bregman's leadership will be crucial in 2026 and beyond.

In all reality, Bregman's public image has improved since the 2017 scandal was revealed. Rumors have swirled about which players were more involved than others. Regardless of what Bregman's role was in the sign-stealing scandal, he has moved on and is establishing himself as a veteran leader at the MLB level.

Winning a World Series outside of Houston is the next step he needs to take to move on even further from what occurred almost 10 years ago. Will there still be fans who will hold a grudge against him? Sure, but winning a championship with the Cubs would be a pivotal accomplishment for the third baseman nonetheless.