Chicago Cubs catcher Pete Crow-Armstrong is “grateful” after being selected by the fans as an MLB All-Star. To reciprocate the appreciation, he ventured into territory athlete don't typically venture into these days.

On Thursday, Armstrong huddled with Cubs fans on Waveland Avenue before their game against the Cleveland Guardians, per Jomboy Media. He hung out with a group of fans called the ballhawks who were attempting to catch a ball coming at them.

Suddenly, Armstrong emerged in full uniform to grab the ball.

Pete Crow-Armstrong visited with the ballhawks on Waveland in full uniform before today’s game pic.twitter.com/oU7tEkzF8N — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cubs are 51-35 and are in first place in the National League Central. They are 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers with the All-Star break around the corner.

As for Armstrong, he is on a roll. He is batting .268 with 89 hits, 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Already, there are talks about Armstrong as a NL MVP candidate. This year will mark his first All-Star game appearance as he joins alongside teammate Kyle Tucker.

Pete Crow-Armstrong meeting Cubs fans where they're at

The sight of Armstrong mingling with Cubs fans in such a setting is refreshing. Refreshing because it is a throwback to baseball of yesteryear when fans and players got to bond.

During the golden age of baseball in New York (1940's-1960's), fans were able to mingle with their idols in places such as restaurants, subway trains, etc.

Also players had to work in the winter time to compensate for their salaries. So a Dodgers fan in Brooklyn would run into Jackie Robinson working in an appliance store around the holiday season.

Willie Mays would famously play stickball with kids in Harlem when he was playing with the New York Giants.

For the Cubs, their famous “bleacher bums” would frequent Ray's Bleacher's, a bar just by Wrigley Field in the 1960s after games. While there, they would encounter players such as Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo, Billy Williams, etc.

So Armstrong is bringing that tradition back, even for a day.