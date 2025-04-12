Kyle Tucker's contract status looms large, as the Chicago Cubs contemplate reaching a new deal with their prized offseason acquisition before he hits free agency after the 2025 MLB campaign. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has other matters on his agenda, though. Adhering to the modern practice of locking up promising players early in their MLB career, the organization has attempted to sign Pete Crow-Armstrong to an extension. He is keeping his options open for now, however.

The Cubs offered the 23-year-old center fielder a new contract that could have paid him $75 million– assuming all option years would have been exercised– but the two parties could not come to an agreement, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Crow-Armstrong is rolling the dice that he can secure a better offer down the road.

Pete Crow-Armstrong could be a key part of a Cubs resurgence

The No. 19 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft displays top-notch defense and exceptional speed, but he has struggled to consistently generate offensive production. Crow-Armstrong has just a .224 batting average, .280 on-base percentage and .635 OPS through his first 152 games with the Cubbies. It is understandable why he would hesitate to put pen to paper, considering how much his value would increase if he just exhibited competent abilities at the plate.

Crow-Armstrong put together a terrific August in his rookie 2024 season, batting .314 with four home runs, so he at least has a small sample size of offensive brilliance to draw from as he continues his development. The Los Angeles, California native will receive the necessary amount of opportunities to figure things out at the plate, and if he does, Chicago will fork over more than $75 million.

Regardless of if and when a contract extension is inked this year, management clearly views Pete Crow-Armstrong as a key piece of their future. He seeks an upturn in his hometown, as the Cubs (9-7) battle the LA Dodgers (11-4) on Saturday night, starting at 9:10 p.m. ET.