Former Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa was welcomed back to the organization this offseason after releasing a statement, as he is now a member of the franchise's hall of fame, and he is back as a guest instructor during spring training, the first time he has been at camp since he was a player. Sosa spoke on that opportunity to have an impact on the current Cubs' players.

“It's great, I mean after 21 years coming back here, yesterday was first day and I got an opportunity to see the game and also teach,” Sammy Sosa said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “But that was great, I mean, I'm happy to be here. Blessed. And once again, I have to say thank you to the Rickett family for this opportunity, Craig Counsell and Jed Hoyer for that opportunity.”

https://twitter.com/JesseRogersESPN/status/1894790973135429858

Sosa was a former fan favorite, and it was a great moment for the Cubs and the fanbase to see the two sides mend their relationship. Sosa spoke about what it is like to put the uniform back on, which brought a funny comment from him.

“Great man, I feel like I'm playing a game,” Sosa said. “But it's good, all the players are happy for me to be here. I have a lot to contribute here. I believe that the opportunity is here, so I'm enjoying it right now.”

The Cubs are playing in their first real game on March 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. A second game will take place the next day, March 19. So Sosa is with the team as it prepares for an earlier start to the season than normal.

It will be interesting to see Sosa's role in camp, and if he is an annual guest at Cubs camp. For now, he will enjoy his return to spring training after mending the relationship with the organization.