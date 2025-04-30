The Chicago Cubs are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field for the first of three games on Tuesday. Through five innings, they were cruising, leading the game 4-0 with their ace cruising. Then, Shota Imanaga left the game with an apparent injury that has Cubs fans concerned.

Imanaga allowed a lead-off double to Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning. That was the last pitch he threw before calling out the Cubs' training staff and grabbing at his leg. Daniel Palencia came out of the pen and got out of the inning, preserving the 4-0 lead.

The last thing the Cubs can afford is another starting pitcher injury. Justin Steele is already out for the season with an elbow injury, leaving Imanaga as the clear ace. Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea have been excellent so far this year, but cannot be expected to lead the rotation in a divisional race.

Imanaga has been phenomenal since joining the Cubs last season. In 35 starts entering Tuesday's game, he had a 2.95 ERA and a remarkable 17-4 record. Chicago's long search for an ace ended when they signed Imanaga out of Japan. Seeing him hobble off is concerning for the fans hoping to see their team finally return to October.

If this is something minor, Imanaga could make his next start with regular rest. If he is out for any extended time, the noise around a Sandy Alcantara trade will only get louder. The Marlins could trade their ace for a haul of prospects, and the pressure is on the Cubs to win now.

The Cubs have gotten off to one of the best starts in the league. They have already taken the season series against the Dodgers and Diamondbacks and sit atop the NL Central standings. This injury could set them back if it is serious.