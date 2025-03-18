The Chicago Cubs made a huge trade for Kyle Tucker with the Houston Astros this offseason, acquiring the star outfielder with just one season left before he hits free agency, and one executive believes that he will make over $400 million, while also revealing that some around MLB believe that Tucker is better than Juan Soto, who just got a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets this offseason.

“The numbers are crazy these days but if he has a Tucker-like year, how can he not command $400 million or more?” one executive of a small-market team said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I'm not saying this either way, but some people believe he's better than Soto.”

Soto entered free agency after his age-25 season, in which he had the best year of his career with the New York Yankees. Age is a big factor in why Soto got the deal that he got, while Tucker will turn 29 next winter when he is a free agent. Tucker will certainly not get close to the amount of total money that Soto got, but as a player, Tucker is not far off from Soto.

Before getting hurt in 2024, Tucker was on track for an MVP-type of season, putting up a 180 wRC+ and 4.2 WAR in just 78 games, according to FanGraphs. On a rate basis, Tucker was having as good of a season as Soto had in 2024. Tucker also is a far better defender than Soto.

Soto's offense is what has him viewed so highly. However, Tucker is in a similar category when looking at his production since 2021. It is easy to see why he will receive a huge contract next winter.

The main question is whether or not the Cubs will be able to retain the outfielder next winter, as Tucker is likely to have plenty in on the bidding.