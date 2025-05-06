The Chicago Cubs are in prime position in the National League Central Division more than 30 games into the season. One of the biggest reasons why the team is so good is the addition of Kyle Tucker to Craig Counsell's lineup. Tucker, along with Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong, are leading the way for one of the league's best offenses.

However, the team still has questions to answer about their future. The biggest decision looming over Chicago is Tucker's potential contract extension. ESPN's Jeff Passan tried breaking down how much money the All-Star outfielder could expect to receive, but there are a lot of variables that could impact the value of his offer.

“This one was tough,” Passan said “Nobody doubts Tucker's talent as a player. The combination of other elements — a potential lockout after the 2026 season changing the game's finances, the presence of big-revenue teams that could choose to avoid a deal the magnitude of which Tucker will rightly seek — simply makes it a challenge to predict…”

The Cubs have reportedly not begun a discussion with Tucker about signing an extension before he becomes a free agent this winter. Trading for Tucker from Houston was a big risk, but Chicago believes they can convince him to stay. They've done a great job selling him on the team so far this season.

When he walked through the door, Tucker was expected by most fans to handle the bulk of the offensive responsibility. Luckily for him, Crow-Armstrong and others are helping him fuel the offense, scoring as well as anyone in the league. Despite that, Tucker is clearly the team's best player.

Passan and others are trying to ballpark how much money Tucker will receive. One thing that nobody is denying is the fact that he deserves every penny. The only question the team needs to answer now is whether or not their hot start is sustainable.