With Opening Day fast approaching, the Chicago Cubs are facing a critical decision regarding their starting rotation. While the team boasts a strong offense and one of the best defensive units in baseball, questions about the rotation’s depth and consistency have resurfaced.

At the center of these concerns is Justin Steele. The 29-year-old left-hander has been a reliable presence for the Cubs, posting ERAs of 3.18, 3.06, and 3.07 over the past three seasons. However, his 2025 spring training performance has been less than stellar, with a 9.35 ERA over 8.2 innings. Steele has allowed 14 hits and struggled to miss bats, raising concerns about his effectiveness heading into the regular season.

Shota Imanaga, a key addition from Japan, is expected to be a major contributor, but his spring struggles have been noticeable. In 11 innings, Imanaga has surrendered seven earned runs, including three home runs. His four-seam fastball velocity dropped to 89.7 mph in his latest outing, fueling speculation about his ability to adjust to MLB hitters.

Cubs are looking forward to a solid rotation, but it may cause some headaches for the coaching staff

Beyond Steele and Imanaga, the Cubs are relying on veteran arms like Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd. Taillon has been solid this spring, allowing three earned runs in six innings. While he is expected to provide stability, his ceiling is limited. Boyd, signed from Cleveland, has allowed seven earned runs in eight innings, struggling to establish himself as a dependable starter.

Colin Rea appears to have locked down the fifth spot in the rotation. The former Brewers right-hander has pitched well this spring, allowing just one earned run over six innings. While not a flashy option, his reliability is appealing.

However, the Cubs are also considering a high-upside move—adding hard-throwing right-hander Ben Brown to the rotation. Brown, who stands at 6-foot-6, possesses a high-90s fastball and a powerful curveball. While he lacks a refined third pitch, the Cubs are debating whether to maximize his potential as a starter before shifting him to the bullpen.

The front office is also reportedly exploring external options, with veteran Lance Lynn emerging as a potential target. Talks have progressed toward a possible one-year deal, which would give the Cubs a much-needed experienced presence.

Despite concerns about pitching depth, the Cubs remain the favorites to win the NL Central, a status they haven’t held in a full season since 2017. However, if Steele and Imanaga fail to perform up to expectations, the team could find itself scrambling for answers.

With the season opener against the Dodgers in Japan looming, the Cubs must decide whether to roll the dice with their current rotation or make a move to bolster their staff. Either way, their success in 2025 will largely hinge on the performance of their starting pitching.