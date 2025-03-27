The Chicago Cubs were one of the more active teams this offseason, with the trade for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros headlining the moves, and The Athletic's Cubs beat reporter is predicting that the team makes another splash ahead of the trade deadline with Sandy Alcantara to help them win the National League Central division.

“The Cubs will finish slightly north of 83 wins, capturing the division title after trading for Sandy Alcantara in a blockbuster deadline deal with the Miami Marlins,” Patrick Mooney of The Athletic predicts.

The Cubs come in as the likely favorite to win the division on paper, and when looking at the roster, it does make sense. However, the Milwaukee Brewers cannot be discounted, despite the departures of Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason.

Alcantara would be an interesting addition. The Cubs' rotation has two very good pitchers in Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga at the top, with Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd and Ben Brown taking up the other three spots. Alcantara is rebuilding trade value after Tommy John surgery last season. He will start the season with the Miami Marlins, but seems like a likely trade candidate come the deadline at the end of July.

Adding Alcantara to a potential playoff rotation that includes Steele and Imanaga would make the Cubs very capable of contending with any team, even in the stacked National League. This is an all-in year for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs, as they traded for Tucker, who is a true rental and set to become a free agent after this season. The Cubs nearly acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Marlins in the offseason, so there is an established line of communication, and Hoyer has shown that he is interested in adding another starting pitcher.

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs live up to expectations this season. The talent is certainly there on the roster, and hopefully they are in a spot to buy come the deadline, where Alcantara could be one of the top names available.