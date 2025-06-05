The Chicago White Sox are fresh off the worst season in Major League Baseball history. Even though the 2025 Colorado Rockies are giving them a run for their money, times are tough on the Southside. White Sox fans have been clamoring for Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team. On Thursday, they got their wish. Justin Ishbia, brother of Phoenix Suns' owner Mat Ishbia, and Reinsdorf have agreed on an ownership plan, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Big news from the White Sox regarding the team’s potential long-term ownership situation: pic.twitter.com/ZiCLxaqAPn — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“As part of the agreement, Ishbia will make capital infusions into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026 that will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations,” a statement reads. “The agreement provides that, from 2029-2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia. After the 2043 season, Ishbia will have the option to acquire the controlling interest.”

Article Continues Below

The White Sox have missed the playoffs in 15 of the last 17 seasons and have a murky future. Just the cash infusion over the next two seasons should help a team with a limited payroll. Ishbia will have an interest in the team's on-field product, which many fans believe Reinsdorf does not.

It will be delayed gratification for White Sox fans, as Ishbia will not be the controlling owner until 2029 at the earliest. Ishbia will be joined by his brother, Mat, and father, Jeff, as the owners of the White Sox. The brothers own the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. Mat is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and is worth $10.1 billion. Justin Ishbia is a founding partner of Shore Capital Partners and is also a minority owner of the MLS's Nashville SC.

While the solution won't come for a while, the White Sox fans have gotten their wish. Despite a poor season on the field, the White Sox have their answer in the front office.