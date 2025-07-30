When Kyle Schwarber connects, there’s no question about it. And on Tuesday night, the Phillies slugger made franchise history — with authority.

In the third inning of Philadelphia’s 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, Schwarber obliterated a 441-foot two-run homer off Jonathan Cannon, marking his 37th of the season. That number is more than just another stat line — it’s a first. No player in Phillies franchise history has ever hit 37 home runs before the calendar flipped to August.

The previous high-water mark came from Ryan Howard, who crushed 58 homers in 2006. But even Howard didn’t reach the 37-HR milestone until August — a testament to Schwarber’s scorching pace in 2025. His homer Tuesday left the bat at 114.9 mph and landed deep in the right field seats, fitting for a player whose bombs are rarely fence-scrapers.

“It’s incredible to do something no one else has in a franchise that’s been around since 1883,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after the game. “Schwarber’s power is something else, and right now he’s locked in.”

Indeed, the 32-year-old is heating up at just the right time. Since the All-Star break, Schwarber has launched seven home runs and driven in 17 runs in 11 games. He’s helping carry a Phillies lineup that has battled injuries and inconsistency at times — and now finds itself just one game back of the NL East-leading Mets.

Schwarber wasn’t the only one to go deep. Brandon Marsh added a two-run homer of his own later in the inning, his first since July 2. The center fielder also contributed defensively, recording all three outs in the bottom of the first. Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto each chipped in with two hits, as Philadelphia’s offense broke open the game early.

On the mound, Jesús Luzardo delivered a much-needed quality start. After a rough July, the left-hander found his rhythm and tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. He worked around a bases-loaded jam in the first and cruised from there, improving to 9-5 on the year.

Daniel Robert struggled in the ninth, allowing three runs, including a two-run homer to Lenyn Sosa. But the Phillies had built enough cushion, and Robert was able to close it out without forcing a save situation.

Now sitting at 61-46, the Phillies are firmly in the postseason hunt — and still exploring trade options to reinforce the roster ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Names like Eugenio Suárez and Ryan Helsley have been floated, but Schwarber’s bat might be the biggest weapon they need down the stretch.

As his free agency looms this offseason, Schwarber continues to build his case not just for another big payday, but for a permanent place in Phillies lore. Tuesday’s homer was another exclamation point in what’s shaping up to be a historic campaign — one bomb at a time.