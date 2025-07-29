The MLB Trade Deadline is two days away, and the Chicago White Sox are in position to be sellers. The White Sox are the midst of another dreadful season as they are one of the worst teams in baseball as they are currently 39-68 on the season. One player to watch in terms of a potential trade before Thursday's deadline is center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The White Sox have been playing hard to get with him, but some teams believe that they might fold.

Luis Robert Jr. is struggling this season, but he has put together some impressive campaigns in past seasons. The White Sox want to make sure that they get something good in return if they trade him.

“The Chicago White Sox believe they would look ridiculous accepting a mid-tier prospect for a player as talented as center fielder Luis Robert Jr,” a report from The Athletic states. “Their stance is that if they don’t land at least one of a trade partner’s top 10 prospects for Robert, they will pick up his $20 million option.”

The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are some teams to watch for Robert Jr. They believe that the White Sox will end up taking what they can get.

“Teams’ top 10 lists vary in quality, but no matter,” the report continues. “The prospective suitors, which include the Padres, Phillies and New York Mets, evidently believe the White Sox are bluffing.”

One concern about Robert Jr. is his injury history. It's why teams are hesitant to give the White Sox what they want, and it's also why Chicago wants to trade him.

“With only $20.6 million committed to their 2026 payroll, the White Sox certainly could absorb Robert at his option price,” the report adds. “But this is a player who appeared in more than 100 games only once in his first four full seasons. He is at 86, with 55 games remaining.”

All in all, this isn't a great situation for the White Sox. There aren't a lot of good options here, so it'll be interesting to see what they do.

“The White Sox, then, are in something of a no-win position,” the report concludes. “Trade Robert for the mid-tier prospect teams are offering, and feel short-changed if he returns to the player he was in 2023. Keep him and exercise the option, and assume the risk he will again miss significant time. Keep him and decline the option, and receive nothing in return when he departs as a free agent.”

The MLB Trade Deadline is July 31st at 6:00 PM ET. The White Sox have until then to make a decision regarding Luis Robert Jr.