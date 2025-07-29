The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in Major League Baseball last season. They are not back in contention just yet, but Will Venable's team is heading in the right direction. Despite trade rumors surrounding Luis Robert Jr. have dominated headlines, the team is playing well. They have Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth to thank for their turnaround.

On a team full of young players trying to earn their playing time, the left side of the infield seems locked in. Montgomery's power has impressed so far in his rookie season. Meidroth is not as flashy, but both players have been catalysts to their team's improvement. However, Chicago fans are even more encouraged by their young stars' perspective on the team.

Teams as young as the White Sox often struggle to understand the scope of their platform. However, Meidroth and Montgomery have a good understanding of their responsibility. According to them, they want to put their best effort forth for their fans.

“You’re playing for a city. You’re playing for this fan base.” Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery share what it’s like to play on the South Side 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ulDdqlo7vj — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 29, 2025

“You can definitely tell how much the fans want to win, too,” Montgomery said. “They're so passionate about their teams and I think that's really cool to play for fans like that.”

“You're on the players side now, and you show up every day, you're not playing for yourself,” Meidroth said. “You're playing for each other, you're playing for so much more. You're playing for a city. You're playing for this fanbase and you're playing for a family of Chicago White Sox…. It means a lot more than just yourself.”

Venable has been praised for the new culture he has created. Whether Robert Jr. survives the trade deadline or not, fans have a lot to look forward to in Chicago. It looks like both Meidroth and Montgomery are in for the long haul. If that is the case, the future is bright for the White Sox, even if it is a few years away.