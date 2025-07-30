The New York Yankees pulled off yet another trade before the deadline, this time adding an outfielder in Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox. Shortly after acquiring Slater, the front office made a quick roster move.

Reports indicate that the Yankees are putting the 32-year-old outfielder on the major league roster. To do so, the team is optioning JC Escarra to the minor leagues, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Additionally, Ben Rice is now playing the backup catcher role behind Austin Wells.

“Yankees put Austin Slater on the roster and option JC Escarra to the minors. Ben Rice is the backup catcher for now.”

After playing 51 games with the White Sox, Slater heads to New York, where he will likely play a back role. The Yankees are seemingly loading up for the playoffs, as the front office has traded for Austin Slater, Ryan McMahon, and Amed Rosario. McMahon has stepped in as the starting third baseman while both Slater and Rosario are playing depth roles.

Slater has done a solid job so far this season despite having limited opportunities in Chicago. Through 123 at-bats so far in the 2025 campaign, Austin Slater owns a .236 batting average and .299 OBP while recording 29 hits, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.

As for JC Escarra, the 30-year-old catcher is heading to the minor leagues. The Yankees seemingly feel that Ben Rice is a better fit to back up Austin Wells for now. So, we'll see how Rice handles this role in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Yankees have been a bit aggressive ahead of the trade deadline. There is still some speculation that the club could trade for a starting or relief pitcher. If that is the case, then the front office will remain busy, as the deadline ends at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 31.

