The Chicago White Sox are trading away players as the MLB trade deadline approaches Thursday. In anticipation of yet another trade, the club is scratching veteran pitcher Adrian Houser from a scheduled start Wednesday.

“He hasn’t been traded yet but they’re holding him out in anticipation of a deal by 6 pm et tomorrow (Thursday),” New York Post reporter Jon Heyman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Houser has had an excellent season so far with the lowly White Sox. He has posted six victories, as well as a 2.10 ERA. His WHIP is also among the best on the team at 1.22.

Houser is in his first and very likely his only season with Chicago. He played in 2024 for the New York Mets, and spent several years with the Milwaukee Brewers before that.

The White Sox already made a trade Wednesday by sending outfielder Austin Slater to the New York Yankees. Chicago is one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season, with a 39-69 record.

White Sox may be moving more guys very soon

The White Sox are sellers yet again at the trade deadline. Chicago is moving full-speed ahead toward its third consecutive season with at least 100 losses. In 2024, Chicago posted 121 losses in one of the single-worst seasons in professional baseball history.

Chicago's main trade candidate is outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who has been linked to several teams for months. Robert is still with the White Sox, but he could also be traded very soon. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees have all been interested in him. So have several other teams.

Houser appears to be gone by Thursday's trade deadline. A number of teams have shown interest in the veteran pitcher, including Chicago's other team. The Cubs are looking for pitching ahead of the trade deadline. The Toronto Blue Jays are another possible destination for Houser, per Blue Jays Nation.

Time will tell what happens with the hurler. Chicago is in action on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

More Chicago White Sox News
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) bats against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field.
Kyle Schwarber achieves HR feat not done before in Phillies franchise historyBrayden Haena ·
Chicago White Sox third baseman Colson Montgomery (12) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Rate Field.
White Sox’s young stars are ‘playing for a lot more’ than themselvesZachary Howell ·
Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas during the national anthem before the team’s game against the New York Mets. He was there to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. at Guaranteed Rate Field. Frank Thomas paid tribute to the late MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.
White Sox legend Frank Thomas pays tribute to Ryne Sandberg after passingYasmin Edañol ·
Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa (50) greets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) returning to the dugout with a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: White Sox ‘focused on 4 Mets players in Luis Robert Jr. trade talksColin Loughran ·
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
MLB rumors: Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors think White Sox are ‘bluffing’ on ‘ridiculous’ stanceScotty White ·
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) doubles against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Rate Field.
White Sox rumors: Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors believe Chicago is ‘bluffing’Jedd Pagaduan ·