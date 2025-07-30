The Chicago White Sox are trading away players as the MLB trade deadline approaches Thursday. In anticipation of yet another trade, the club is scratching veteran pitcher Adrian Houser from a scheduled start Wednesday.

“He hasn’t been traded yet but they’re holding him out in anticipation of a deal by 6 pm et tomorrow (Thursday),” New York Post reporter Jon Heyman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Houser has had an excellent season so far with the lowly White Sox. He has posted six victories, as well as a 2.10 ERA. His WHIP is also among the best on the team at 1.22.

Houser is in his first and very likely his only season with Chicago. He played in 2024 for the New York Mets, and spent several years with the Milwaukee Brewers before that.

The White Sox already made a trade Wednesday by sending outfielder Austin Slater to the New York Yankees. Chicago is one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season, with a 39-69 record.

White Sox may be moving more guys very soon

The White Sox are sellers yet again at the trade deadline. Chicago is moving full-speed ahead toward its third consecutive season with at least 100 losses. In 2024, Chicago posted 121 losses in one of the single-worst seasons in professional baseball history.

Chicago's main trade candidate is outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who has been linked to several teams for months. Robert is still with the White Sox, but he could also be traded very soon. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees have all been interested in him. So have several other teams.

Houser appears to be gone by Thursday's trade deadline. A number of teams have shown interest in the veteran pitcher, including Chicago's other team. The Cubs are looking for pitching ahead of the trade deadline. The Toronto Blue Jays are another possible destination for Houser, per Blue Jays Nation.

Time will tell what happens with the hurler. Chicago is in action on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.