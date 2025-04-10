The Chicago White Sox lost their seventh consecutive game on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to the Cleveland Guardians. After the worst season in modern history last year, they are off to a rough start to 2025. But when the White Sox lost on Wednesday, they lost outfielder Mike Tauchman to an injury as well. The veteran suffered a hamstring strain in one of the most bizarre scenes you'll ever see.

Miguel Vargas came to bat for the White Sox down 3-1 with the bases loaded and two outs. He smoked a grounder through the third-base hole off of Emmanuel Clase that looked like it was going to tie the game. But when Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan threw home, the ball beat Tauchman by a suspicious amount.

That's when the camera caught up to Tauchman, who came up lame and grabbing his hamstring rounding third. He was tagged out easily, ending the game. The White Sox almost staged a comeback against Clase, one of the premier closers in the game. Instead, they lost again to fall to 2-9.

Last year, the White Sox lost in all kinds of ways. That includes a 13-29 record in one-run games. This year, they are already 0-5 in such games, which does not bode well for the rest of the season. The White Sox have gotten decent pitching at points so far but their luck has been miserable.

The rest of the American League Central started out sleepy as well. But the Tigers have turned it up, with five wins in their last six games. And the Guardians are one win away from sweeping the White Sox. This continues a trend from last year, where their division rivals beat up on the Southsiders but are mediocre elsewhere.

The White Sox and Guardians finish up their three-game set in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.