The Chicago White Sox have not been a good baseball club over at least the past few seasons. They have not been to the MLB postseason since 2021, and the most they have won in a year in the seasons after was 81.

But if their fans want to feel good about their team amid its struggles, they can always walk down memory lane and reminisce about the time that Paul Konerko and company won it all in the fall of 2005.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, even that memorable achievement by the franchise appeared to have been forgotten by ESPN during the MLB draft — sort of.

Amid the MLB draft on Sunday, ESPN showed a graphic listing some of analyst Chris Burke's background in baseball. They got it correct about him being the 10th overall pick in the 2001 MLB draft and the fact that he was the SEC Player of the Year with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2001. But they earned a “strikeout” on the part where it was stated that Burke was a 2005 World Series champion with the Houston Astros. In reality, Burke and the Astros were swept in four games by the White Sox in that series.

The 2005 White Sox held a reunion last Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their World Series win. Among the topics discussed during the event was the seeming case of baseball amnesia among ESPN and other outlets regarding that particular achievement by Chicago, as also noted by Jon Greenberg of The Athletic.

On Friday, we kept asking 2005 White Sox like @ajpierzynski12 about ESPN, etc. forgetting they won the World Series and then look at this! (H/t @briangodish) pic.twitter.com/UweICxaLmx — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wrote Greenberg: “The 2005 White Sox had a 20th anniversary reunion this past weekend and during media availability on Friday, we spent a lot of time asking guys if the team gets enough respect, with the context that ESPN and other national outlets consistently forget about that team's success. The players agreed it was kind of a joke, especially given they went 11-1 in the playoffs. And then, lo and behold, on the MLB Draft, ESPN anointed the Houston Astros, who were swept in four games, as the winners of that World Series.”

The White Sox had a dominant run in the 2025 MLB playoffs, culminating in the sweep of the Astros. They went 3-0 against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series and after losing Game 1 of the American League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Angels, the White Sox won four games in a row to clinch a berth in the World Series, where they crushed Houston.