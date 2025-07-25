The 2025 MLB Deadline is approaching fast, and there has yet to be any “serious” rumor that leads to the White Sox trading Luis Robert Jr. There has been a lot of talk about where he could go, but the Chicago White Sox are clearly not in any rush to send him away. Less than a week remains until they run out of time. Teams are interested, but none have set themselves as a clear landing spot.

The White Sox are set to host the Chicago Cubs for a 3-game series for a cross-town rivalry matchup. Ahead of the opening game, the Sox did not put Robert Jr. in the lineup. The reasoning for him not being in the lineup is because of a tight groin, an injury that has lingered for some time.

Michael A. Taylor gets the start in center field. He has played all over the outfield and has been one of the best defensive outfielders in the league for some time. Taylor has 18 starts in center, 20 in right, and 19 in left. His name has not been rumored as a potential trade candidate, but he is a veteran who would give contenders a boost. If he stays in Chicago, he will likely finish the season as one of the starting outfielders, whether Robert Jr. is traded or not. Robert Jr. has 77 starts in center field this season and has not played a single inning in left or right field in his career.

Robert Jr. is batting just .206 on the season with 10 homers and 41 RBIs. His .636 OPS is scary bad; however, he has 13 hits in July, including two homers and nine RBIs. He is batting .351 this month with a .982 OPS. He seems to now be picking up the pace a bit, knowing he could be playing for a contender in a few weeks.